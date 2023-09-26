The Camp: Wisconsin on Peacock, Chez Mellusi back in ’24 (?), grading the Badgers through 4 games | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

It’s the bye week for the Badgers. Zach and Jesse talk about Wisconsin’s game against Rutgers being on Peacock, the chances Chez Mellusi returns in 2024, Nathanial Vakos being on pace to set some records and they grade the team through 1/3 of the season.

Fans react to the Rutgers game being on Peacock (0:40)

Could Chez Mellusi return for a sixth season? (5:33)

Nathanial Vakos having himself a season (9:33)

Is the B1G West historically bad? (12:13)

Grading the Badgers through four games (18:08)