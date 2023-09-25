Badgers-Rutgers game will be on streaming platform, K Nathanial Vakos honored | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

When the Big Ten announced its new TV deal that made it the richest conference in college athletics there were always going to be drawbacks for the average fan, including potentially having to pay more to watch their favorite team on a streaming platform. While other fanbases have dealt with that in the first four weeks of the season, Wisconsin fans will face that situation in Week 6.

The Big Ten announced its TV lineup for the weekend of Oct. 7 on Monday and it features the Badgers hosting Rutgers with the game being broadcast on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

Week 6 @bigten kickoff times and networks are official. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/HTBbnxk1Ih — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 25, 2023

Fans unable to attend the game at Camp Randall Stadium would need a Peacock subscription to watch the game live. A one-month subscription to the service costs $5.99 and would give viewers access to the entire library of shows and live sports. It’s possible that the Rutgers game will not be the only one that ends up on the platform.

Vakos honored

Nathanial Vakos has been perfect this season for Wisconsin, hitting all seven of his field goals and 14 extra points. That included going 3-for-3 on field goals against Purdue in the Badgers 38-17 win last Friday. The transfer knocked in kicks from 48 yards, 38 yards and 22 yards. For his efforts, he was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.

Vakos has the second-most made field goals of any kicker in the conference and the most makes without a miss.

The Ohio transfer is the first Wisconsin player to win the award since Collin Larsh also won it for his three makes against the Boilermakers in 2021.

Vakos and the Badgers are on their bye this week. They’ll return next week to face Rutgers at home.