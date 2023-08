The Camp: August 24, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Week 1 is getting close. Zach and Jesse talk about which player or coach is under the most pressure this year, where Tanner Mordecai ranks among Big Ten QBs, play Overreaction or No and discuss Remington Moss’ USC offer.

Which coach or player is under the most pressure? (3:21)

Where Tanner Mordecai ranks among B1G QBs (14:40)

Overreaction or No? (22:15)

Remington Moss gets USC offer (28:31)