Brice Turang with walk-off hit to push Brewers past Minnesota for 5th straight win

A Milwaukee rookie struck again Wednesday, helping the Brewers to a 7-6 win in 10 innings over Minnesota.

After the Twins took a 6-5 lead in their half of the 10th, Willy Adames came up and delivered an RBI double to tie the game. Then it was Brice Turang, one of five rookies playing regularly for the Brewers, laying a dribbler up the third base line and beating the throw to first to score Adames from third for the win.

It was the seventh walk-off win for the Brewers this year and six of them have come courtesy of a rookie. Turang’s game-winner was one of his two hits on the day. Andruw Monasterio, another rookie, had a two-run double for Milwaukee’s first runs of the game.

The #Brewers have seven walkoffs this year. Six have been authored by rookies. Five different rookies have participated (Mitchell, Wiemer, Perkins, Monasterio, Turang) — JR Radcliffe (@JRRadcliffe) August 23, 2023

The Brewers ended up falling behind 6-3 as the ball was flying off the bats of both teams in the warm and humid conditions. Corbin Burnes went six innings and allowed six runs, all but one of which came from the three home runs he allowed.

But Milwaukee had answers with long balls of their own. Carlos Santana hit a solo shot, while Willy Adames delivered a two-run bomb and Tyrone Taylor hit his 17th of the season. For Adames, it was his fifth straight game with an RBI and his third in the last four with a home run.

The win was No. 5 in a row for the Brewers, who maintained their 3 1/2 game lead on Chicago for first place in the NL Central. They will get Thursday off before opening a weekend set against San Diego at American Family Field.