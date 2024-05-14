Brewers place Rhys Hoskins on 10-day IL | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has lost another keep piece of its team to the injured list.

The team announced late Tuesday afternoon that first baseman Rhys Hoskins was headed to the 10-day IL with a hamstring injury.

1B Rhys Hoskins placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring. INF/OF Owen Miller recalled from Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/sJxpE4KY3Z — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 14, 2024

Hoskins left Monday night’s loss to Pittsburgh after pulling up near first base following a single to right field. He told reporters afterwards that he felt a tug in his hamstring. The veteran was set to undergo an MRI Tuesday morning and he reportedly had a second opinion to determine the severity.

A free agent addition in the offseason, Hoskins was off to a strong start with his new club, especially of late. Over his last six games, he had hit three of his nine home runs this season and drove in nine of his 27 runs.

Jake Bauers took Hoskins’ place at first base against Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.