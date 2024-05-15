Brewers hit five HRs on way to 10-2 win over Pittsburgh | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee mashed its way to a 10-2 win Wednesday afternoon against Pittsburgh at American Family Field.

The Brewers hit five home runs on the day — all of them coming between the third and sixth innings. William Contreras got it going with a 3-run shot. A couple batters later it was Gary Sanchez Jr.’s turn for a 2-run bomb of his own. Sal Frelick hit a solo homer in the fourth before Joey Ortiz hit his own home run in the fifth. Jackson Chourio finished the long ball assault with a 441-foot 2-run jack in the sixth. Contreras drove in the final run with a triple later in the inning.

Robert Gasser got the win for the Brewers to move to 2-0 on the year. The rookie went five innings, allowing one run on six hits while striking out two and walking one. The bullpen would allow just one more run — a home run from Andrew McCutchen — the rest of the way.

Contreras finished 3-for-4 with four RBI and pushed his batting average to .359 — the second-best mark in the majors. Frelick also had three hits, while Ortiz, Sanchez Jr. and Chourio each had two.

After dropping the first game of the series, the Brewers took the final two to remain in first place in the NL Central and two games up on Chicago.

Milwaukee will get Thursday off before opening up a weekend set in Houston against the Astros.