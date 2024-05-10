Robert Gasser shines in MLB debut, Brewers beat St. Louis 11-2 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has opened its homestand with a pair of wins after taking down St. Louis 11-2 on Friday night at American Family Field.

The story coming into the night was the debut of pitcher Robert Gasser and he didn’t disappoint. The lefty, ranked as the fifth-best prospect in the Brewers organization, pitched six scoreless innings to get the win. He struck out four and didn’t walk anyone.

That effort wasn’t really necessary, as Milwaukee’s offense delivered plenty of run support. Rhys Hoskins singled in the fourth to bring William Contreras in for the first run and an error allowed Christian Yelich to come around as well. The Brewers broke the game open an inning later, scoring five runs with the highlight being a two-run double from Willy Adames. Then, in the seventh, they pushed across four more runs courtesy of a Sal Frelick single and a Jake Bauers triple.

Adames ended up with three hits, with Yelich, Bauers and Hoskins adding two each. Contreras scored three times, while Brice Turang delivered an RBI and a run scored.

Lance Lynn took the loss, giving up five runs — four earned — over 4 2/3 innings. He finished with five strikeouts and a pair of walks. The veteran dropped to 1-1 on the year.

The win kept the Brewers in first place in the NL Central, one game ahead of Chicago.

Milwaukee and St. Louis will meet again Saturday night. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m.