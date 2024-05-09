Brewers hit 3 HRs, beat St. Louis 7-1

Milwaukee hit three home runs on its way to a 7-1 win Thursday night against St. Louis.

The Brewers did nearly all of their damage against Sonny Gray, one of the top pitchers in the majors to this point in the year. He entered with a 0.89 ERA and having allowed just three earned runs. By the time he exited after the fifth inning, that number had jumped to nine and his ERA had ballooned to 2.29.

Milwaukee jumped on the three-time All-Star early with three runs in the first inning, including a two-run homer by Rhys Hoskins. Jake Bauers would follow with a solo blast in the second and Joey Ortiz got in on the fun in the fourth with another homer. Christian Yelich, in just his second game off the injured list, brought in the final run against Gray with a triple.

The Brewers got a solid outing from Tobias Myers. He went four innings, allowing one run on three hits. He struck out six and walked four to earn his first win in the majors.

William Contreras and Yelich each had three hits, as the Crew remained unbeaten against the Cardinals.

The two sides will meet against Friday night at American Family Field.