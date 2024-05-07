Willy Adames’ 3-run homer powers Brewers past Kansas City 6-5 | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

A three-run ninth inning courtesy of Willy Adames pushed Milwaukee past Kansas City 6-5 on Tuesday night.

The Brewers were down to their final out with two men on-base when Adames stepped to the plate. The shortstop promptly squared up the second pitch he saw — an 83-MPH curveball from closer James McArthur — and drilled it into the visiting bullpen to give his club the lead. It was Adames’ seventh homer of the year and the fourth in his last seven games.

Trevor Megill was called on to finish things for Milwaukee in the bottom of the ninth and he did, putting the Royals down in order on just eight pitches. He got the save, which was No. 3 for him this season.

The Crew did most of their damage with the long ball against Kansas City starter Seth Lugo. Rhys Hoskins got the scoring going in the second with a solo shot and that was followed immediately by a homer from Joey Ortiz. It was the second time this year the Brewers had hit back-to-back home runs. The other offense came on a run-scoring single from Andruw Monasterio in the seventh.

Colin Rea was good through four innings for the Brewers, but things fell apart for him in the fifth when the Royals scored four runs. He ended up going 4 2/3 innings, allowing those four runs on seven hits.

Milwaukee snapped a three-game losing streak with the win. The club will look for the series victory Wednesday afternoon. First pitch in Kansas City is set for 1:10 p.m.