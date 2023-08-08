The Camp: August 8, 2023

The #Badgers put the pads on for the final practice in Platteville. Zach and Jesse discuss Maema Njongmeta’s injury, an explosive Braelon Allen, a true freshman on offense getting reps, a more aggressive defensive line and more.

— Maema Njongmeta sidelined with injury (2:03)

– Braelon Allen’s explosiveness shows up (4:25)

– A true freshman earning reps (24:14)

– DL trying to fill production void 27:02)

