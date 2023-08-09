Brewers get walk-off win on throwing error to beat Colorado 7-6 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee got its sixth walk-off win of the season Wednesday afternoon, a 7-6 victory thanks to a throwing error from Colorado.

There were two outs in the 10th inning when Andruw Monasterio hit one to shortstop Ezequiel Tovar for what should have been the final out. But Tovar’s throw to first base was a one-hopper and Michael Toglia couldn’t scoop it. It allowed Mark Canha to score the winning run from third.

Canha got the inning started when he hit a ground-rule double to score William Contreras and tie the game. It was nice bounce back after he bobbled a ball in the outfield that allowed Colorado to take a 6-5 lead in the top of the inning.

The Rockies jumped out to a 4-0 advantage, scoring all those runs in the fourth inning off of Adrian Houser. But the Brewers answered back in their next two turns at the plate. Tyrone Taylor had a two-run double, while Christian Yelich drove in a run with a single. Willy Adames and Monasterio also hit back-to-back home runs.

Houser would end up going five innings, allowing those four runs on five hits while striking out five.

The win allowed the Crew to take two of three from the lowly Rockies and maintain their lead in the NL Central. It stands at two games on Chicago (playing the Mets later Wednesday) and 2 1/2 games on Cincinnati, which lost in Miami.

The Brewers will now head to Chicago to open a series against the White Sox on Friday.