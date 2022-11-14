Former Wisconsin WR Devin Chandler among three killed in shooting at University of Virginia | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

A former Wisconsin player was among three people killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night.

According to school officials, wide receiver Devin Chandler, along with linebacker D’Sean Perry and wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr., were allegedly shot to death by former football player Chris Jones on a school bus while returning from an off-campus trip. Two others were shot with one in critical condition and the other in good condition at a local hospital. Jones was taken into custody late Monday morning.

A motive for the shooting had not been reported.

Once a Badger, Always a Badger. pic.twitter.com/rQ5MdPgjzV — Jim Leonhard (@jimleonhard) November 14, 2022

Chandler was a part of Wisconsin’s 2020 recruiting class. He saw action in 10 games over two years and served as the Badgers kick returner. His biggest contribution came in the 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl, where his 59-yard kick return jump started a dormant Wisconsin offense on its way to a win over Wake Forest. Chandler left the team in the middle of the 2021 season and eventually transferred to Virginia. He had yet to play for the Cavaliers.

The Badgers landed Chandler out of William Amos Hough High School in North Carolina. Two other players from the school, defensive linemen Curt Neal and Gio Paez, currently play for Wisconsin.

UW canceled its normal Monday media availability for interim coach Jim Leonhard and players after the news broke of Chandler’s death. A number of current and former Badgers took to social media to express their feelings.

I can’t breathe my boy..I should never have to make a RIP post about you. I’m hurt 💔 #LLDC pic.twitter.com/bsgG0VmhWb — Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) November 14, 2022

I love you brother. I don’t know why it was you but Im hurting bad😭 . I just talked to you on Wednesday, Watch over me and the guys brother. Makes No Sense I love you Dev 💔❤️😓 pic.twitter.com/h8hPgQSXnA — Skyler Bell (@Juicebe11) November 14, 2022

Make it make sense 😭💔💔💔 #LLHoodie — Nick Herbig (@nickherbig_) November 14, 2022

Rest easy Dev 🙏🏾💔 — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) November 14, 2022