Packers 31, Cowboys 28 (OT): 2-minute drill

GREEN BAY — Green Bay overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to stun the Dallas Cowboys 31-28 in overtime Sunday and ruin former coach Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field.

Game Balls

Offense:

WR Christian Watson

Watson dropped the first two passes he saw Sunday but quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur told the rookie the ball would keep coming his way and it did. Rodgers dropped a beautiful over-the-shoulder bomb to Watson for a 58-yard touchdown in the first half. The second-round pick wasn’t close to being done. He caught two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help get the game to overtime. Watson finished with four grabs for 107 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first Packers rookie to top 100 yards and score three times since James Lofton in 1978.

RB Aaron Jones

After going for more than 130 yards rushing seven times in his career entering this season, Jones went over that mark for a third time this year. The veteran picked up 138 yards on the ground and scored his fifth touchdown overall. Jones’ 23 yard run late in the fourth quarter helped set up the game-tying touchdown to Watson.

QB Aaron Rodgers

After what was a disastrous performance a week earlier in Detroit, which he later called rock bottom for him mentally, Rodgers bounced back against the Cowboys. He went 14-for-20 for 224 yards and three touchdowns, all to Watson. His passer rating of 146.7 was the 10th-best of his career and his best since his game at Minnesota last season. Rodgers did lose a fumble deep in Green Bay territory, but the defense bailed him out by forcing a turnover of its own.

Defense:

S Rudy Ford

Brought in largely to help a floundering special teams unit before the season, Ford proved to be a huge asset on defense against the Cowboys. With Darnell Savage moving into the slot, Ford got the start at safety. He was a big-time nuisance for Dak Prescott, picking the Dallas quarterback off twice in the first half. The first came in the end zone after Rodgers’ fumble and the second snuffed out another Dallas possession. Making things even better was the Packers’ ability to turn both of those turnovers into touchdowns.

DT Jarran Reed

Reed hasn’t had the impact the Packers hoped he would when they signed him in free agency but he delivered on the biggest defensive play of the game. With Dallas eschewing a field goal attempt on fourth-and-4 in overtime, Reed pressured Prescott and nearly had him on the ground as the quarterback desperately tried to throw the ball to a receiver. The pass was nowhere close and it allowed the Packers to take over and eventually kick the game-winning field goal.

Best Video

Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on 4th and 4 on the Packers 35-yard line. They did not convert. pic.twitter.com/8Wg0ChF026 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 14, 2022

Best Tweets

Amari Rodgers fumbled for a fourth time as Green Bay’s punt returner. People had takes.

It's just stunning. How many times does Amari Rodgers have to completely swing a game against you, by failing to do the basic requirement of the job, before you find someone else to do the job? — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) November 13, 2022

This stupid team just can't stop doing all the stupid things they've been doing all year. Even when it's going moderately well, these stupid things happen. Stupid, it's all stupid — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) November 13, 2022

Imagine putting Brandon Bostick on the hands team every onside kickoff….that's Amari as the punt returner. Unfuckingbelievable — El_usiel (@el_usiel) November 13, 2022

The Packers had a chance to end the game in regulation but the play calling wasn’t up to Aaron Rodgers’ standards, apparently. Coach Matt LaFleur took the blame afterwards.

Aaron Rodgers shows frustration towards Matt LaFleur after the third-down play call. 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/hCg0fe9wF2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 14, 2022

So…running for 207 yards is good for the rest of the offense?

"I think we can run the football pretty well." Aaron Rodgers when asked about the Packers offensive identity. pic.twitter.com/lK5qJZ9kgP — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) November 14, 2022

In Case You Missed It

— Mike McCarthy made his return to Lambeau Field on Sunday for the first time since being fired in 2018. He and Aaron Rodgers met earlier Sunday to chat for an extended period before greeting each other after the game. Randall Cobb and David Bakhtiari also got a chance to give their former coach some love.

Huge respect between Aaron Rogers and Mike McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/UCzqNYzwhw — NFL UK (@NFLUK) November 14, 2022

Mike McCarthy's first time back at Lambeau Field 🙌 via @NFL pic.twitter.com/i9yOTHipd1 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 13, 2022

#Packers just recognized Mike McCarthy and the other coaches that used to work here. pic.twitter.com/oqj99nUW9G — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 13, 2022

Inside the Numbers

195-0 — That was the Cowboys record when leading by 14 points entering the fourth quarter in their history. That record is now 195-1.

20 – That is how many attempts Aaron Rodgers had in the game. It’s the fewest in a game he started and finished since 2010.

5 – That is the losing streak the Packers snapped with the win. It was their longest streak since also losing five in 2008.

36 – That is how long the reception was by Allen Lazard in overtime to setup the game-winning field goal

2 – That is how many game-winning kicks Mason Crosby has against the Cowboys. He also ended their season in the 2016 playoffs with a 51-yard boot.

What’s Next

The Packers (4-6) will host Tennessee (6-3) on Thursday Night Football