Kenney & Heilprin: Week 1 Reaction, Week 2 Preview With Former Wisconsin OL Bill Nagy | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach are live from Monk’s Bar and Grill in Sun Praire with former Wisconsin OL Bill Nagy. They give more reaction to Wisconsin’s 38-0 win over Illinois State, talk Graham Mertz and the offense, discuss Bob Bostad’s offensive line and look forward to what they need to see from the Badgers this Saturday. Plus Locks Of The Week.