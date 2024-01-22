Wisconsin adds second linebacker in 2025 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin added to its linebacker room with its latest commitment in the 2025 class.

Brenden Anes (Franklin, Tenn.) announced his decision to commit to coach Luke Fickell on Monday.

Anes visited Madison during the season and received his scholarship offer in November. He came back for the Badgers first junior day earlier in January before pulling the trigger this week.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Anes is ranked as the No. 30 player in the state of Tennessee and the 65th-best linebacker in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose Wisconsin over offers from Tennessee, Indiana, Duke, Wake Forest, Liberty and others.

In his junior season, Anes had 99 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

Anes is commit No. 7 in the 2025 class and the second linebacker, joining Germantown’s Cooper Catalano.