The Swing: Max Klesmit joins the show, the offense keeps rolling, defense a concern?

Max Klesmit — one of the hottest shooters in the country — joins the show (23:42) to talk about his recent tear, what’s working so well offensively for the team, the elbow he took to the face vs Indiana, where things have to be cleaned up defensively and more.

Zach and Jesse also discuss what Klesmit has done the last couple weeks, the importance of the upcoming 4-game stretch, some questions around the defense and more.