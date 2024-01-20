Wisconsin hauls in 2025 4-star athlete from Ohio | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has added its second class of 2025 commitment of the week.

Jai’mier Scott (Cincinnati) announced his verbal commitment to coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1, 177-pound Scott is ranked as the No. 12 player in the state of Ohio and the No. 20 athlete in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is expected to start his career at cornerback.

The 4-star recruit chose Wisconsin over offers from Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee and others.

Scott’s commitment comes a few days after 3-star safety Cody Haddad became the fifth commitment in the 2025 class. He is also the third defensive back in the class, joining Haddad and Remington Moss.