Badgers, Max Klesmit close the game strong to beat Ohio State 71-60 | Badgers | By Zach Heilprin

No. 15 Wisconsin used a 19-4 run over the final 5:39 to get by Ohio State 71-60 on Wednesday to stay unbeaten in Big Ten play.

The Badgers trailed 56-52 when the run started and much of it was courtesy of Max Klesmit. The guard scored 10 straight points — a layup, two 3-pointers and a short jumper — to give Wisconsin a lead it would not relinquish. Klesmit finished with 18 points, his second-most this year, and they all came in the second half.

Max Klesmit is HOT for @BadgerMBB late in the game. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Tf1YfuN0B9 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 11, 2024

AJ Storr gave Wisconsin 17 points, including 15 in the first half. His lone bucket in the second was an emphatic dunk in the closing seconds. Tyler Wahl chipped in with 11 points, five rebounds and a couple assists, while Chucky Hepburn had seven points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Big man Steven Crowl was questionable to play in the game after knocking knees with a teammate during a practice leading up to the game. He was clearly limited, but still had five points, six rebounds and four assists.

The bench provided a lift for Wisconsin, too, with 13 points, including seven from freshman Nolan Winter.

The Buckeyes were paced by Jamison Battle’s 18 points, though 14 of those came in the first 20 minutes, as Klesmit and Wisconsin defense locked in.

Wisconsin improved to 4-0 in the conference, matching its best start since 2007-2008 when the team won its first six against Big Ten competition on the way to winning the conference and conference tournament titles. The team has also won 11 of its last 12 games, including 10 by double figures.

The Badgers will be back home to face Northwestern on Saturday. The Wildcats are 3-1 and just a game back of Wisconsin in the standings.