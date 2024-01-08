Wisconsin jumps six spots in latest AP Top 25 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin continued its climb up the national rankings Monday following a 2-0 week.

The Badgers came in at No. 15 in the latest Associated Press poll, a jump of six spots from last week and their highest ranking of the season. It came after convincing home wins over Iowa and Nebraska that left the team at 3-0 in the Big Ten, the only unbeaten team left in conference play.

Wisconsin is one of just three Big Ten ranked in the poll. Purdue continued its stay atop the poll, getting 54 of a possible 63 first-place votes. Illinois dropped one spot to No. 10 after falling to the Boilermakers by five on the road last Friday.

The rest of the top five has Houston, Kansas, UConn and Tennessee.

The Badgers will hit the road this week to face Ohio State on Wednesday. The Buckeyes fell to Indiana on the road this past weekend.