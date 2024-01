The Camp: OL coach Jack Bicknell is out, talking transfer losses and additions | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Zach and Jesse are back to discuss the Badgers moving on from offensive line coach Jack Bicknell and what it means moving forward. They also touch on the hire of WR coach Kenny Guiton. Then, with the transfer portal closed for players to enter, the guys discuss the biggest losses for Wisconsin, along with the transfers in they are most excited for.