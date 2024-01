Temple & Heilprin: Latest transfer portal moves, depth chart Overreaction or No, Wisconsin basketball’s offense | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

After missing last week while in Tampa, Temple and Heilprin returned to Monk’s in Sun Prairie on Thursday night. The guys talked about the addition of Arkansas transfer Jaheim Thomas, the departure of Nolan Rucci, a depth chart Overreaction or No and the basketball team’s strong offensive showing so far this year.