The Swing: Wisconsin-Iowa recap, BadgerExtra’s Jim Polzin joins the show | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Zach and Jesse discuss Wisconsin’s win over Iowa, including the excitement that AJ Storr brings, two clutch plays from Chucky Hepburn and the Badgers offensive prowess despite not hitting 3-pointers.

Then BadgerExtra’s Jim Polzin joins the show to talk about what he’s seen from Wisconsin, where the Badgers stand in the Big Ten and whether they could be a team that makes the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.