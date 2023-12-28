The Camp: OC Phil Longo and DC Mike Tressel speak, Badgers add LB from the transfer portal | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Zach and Jesse were live in Tampa to breakdown everything that offensive coordinator Phil Longo and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel had to say. That includes Longo on the addition of Tyler Van Dyke, the snapping of Jake Renfro, what Year 2 in the offense could look like and more. They also touch on Tressel’s comments about LB Christian Alliegro, the types of linebackers he wants in his system and defensive line depth.

The guys then talk about the latest addition from the transfer portal in linebacker Sebastian Cheeks and finish with some Twitter questions.