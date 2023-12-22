Badgers roll past Chicago State 80-53

Chicago State came into the Kohl Center on Friday night on a four-game winning streak, the school’s longest in more than a decade. It included a win over then-No. 25 Northwestern on the road. But any hopes of another upset of a top-25 team came to end when the Cougars missed their first 11 shots and dug a double-digit hole they were never able to dig out of in an 80-53 loss to No. 24 Wisconsin.

The Badgers were paced by AJ Storr’s career-high 29 points, including 20 in the first half. The St. John’s transfer was aggressive and efficient much of the night. It helped him go 11-for-18 from the field and 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Steven Crowl finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Tyler Wahl had 11 points, four rebounds and two blocks.

As a team the Badgers hit at a 50-percent clip, the fourth time they’ve been at 50-percent or better through the first 12 games.

Chicago State’s Wesley Cardet, who came in to the game averaging 18.9 points on 46-percent shooting, was limited to just 10 points and it took him 22 shots to get it. The Badgers held the Cougars to just 31.7-percent shooting, which was their second-worst effort of the season.

The win allowed Wisconsin to finish the non-conference portion of its schedule at 9-3.

The Badgers are now off until Jan. 2 when Iowa comes to town to get conference play going again.