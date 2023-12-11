Wisconsin stays in AP Top-25 despite loss at Arizona | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

A 25-point loss at No. 1 Arizona on Saturday didn’t hurt Wisconsin in the latest Associated Press Top 25.

When the new poll was released Monday, the Badgers were ranked No. 23 — the same ranking they held last week. It comes after they went on the road and beat Michigan State on Tuesday only to get hammered by the top-ranked Wildcats over the weekend. Wisconsin did lose a few points, going from 240 down to 213 but it wasn’t enough for any other teams to move ahead.

The Badgers are one of four Big Ten teams in the poll. Purdue leads the way at No. 3, while Illinois comes in at No. 16. Northwestern joined the poll for the first time this season at No. 25 after beating Purdue last week.

Arizona continued to sit atop the poll, getting 62 of a possible 63 first-place votes. The rest of the top-5 is Kansas, Purdue, Houston and UConn.

Wisconsin will be back in action Thursday night when Jacksonville State comes to the Kohl Center.