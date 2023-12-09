Badgers headed back to the Final Four after beating Oregon | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is headed back to the Final Four following a four-set win over Oregon on Saturday night at the UW Field House.

The Badgers took the first two sets (25-22, 25-22) before Oregon fought back to keep its season alive with a 27-25 win the third set. But Wisconsin owned the final frame, using a 6-0 run to blow open a tight game and eventually grab a 25-18 win.

It was the usual suspects powering the Badgers. Sarah Franklin had a team-high 20 kills, while Temi Thomas-Ailara and Anna Smrek were also in double figures with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Devyn Robinson and Carter Booth combined for 15 kills and 15 blocks.

The Badgers defense held up well against the Ducks, as they got 16 digs from Julia Orzol and 17 from Gulce Guctekin. MJ Hammill had a game-high 26 assists, with Izzy Ashburn contributing 23.

As a team, Wisconsin hit at a .313 clip and limited Oregon to .207.

The win punched the team’s ticket to Tampa for the Final Four. It will be the school’s fifth trip in the last six years, including in 2021 when it won its lone national title.

Wisconsin was the third team to advance, joining Big Ten rival Nebraska and Pittsburgh. Texas and Stanford are playing for the fourth and final spot with the Badgers set to face the winner on Thursday night.