The Swing: The Badgers are rolling, what’s changed from last year, your questions | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

How bout those Badgers?!? Wisconsin opens its three-game gauntlet with two wins. Zach and Jesse look back at the victories over Marquette and Michigan State, discuss what’s different about the team from last year in tight games, the impressive offensive rebounding and look ahead to No. 1 Arizona. They also get to questions on Connor Essegian, what expectations should be for the rest of the year and what could limit them from reaching those.