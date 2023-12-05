AJ Storr scores 22 points as No. 23 Wisconsin opens Big Ten season with win at Michigan State | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin withstood a second-half run by Michigan State before going on to beat the Spartans 70-57 in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

The 23rd-ranked Badgers had a 13-point lead a couple minutes into the half, but Tom Izzo’s club found its stride, twice getting to within a single possession. But each time Wisconsin had an answer in large part due to AJ Storr. The transfer had a 3-pointer with 8:46 left to double the lead and then had back-to-back buckets to push the lead to 11 with 5:21 remaining. The Spartans would never challenge again, as the Badgers won at Breslin Center for a third-straight time.

Storr would finish with a team-high 22 points, including going 4-for-6 from beyond the arc, while adding five rebounds. Steven Crowl came up big for Wisconsin, too. After making just three 3-pointers in the first eight games, the senior hit all four of his shots from outside on his way to 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Badgers also go eight points, eight rebounds and two assists from Tyler Wahl, who had to briefly leave the game with a bloody nose and played the rest of the game with a cotton ball stuffed in his nostril. Chucky Hepburn contributed five points, five rebounds and a career-high eight assists.

John Blackwell ended up with 10 points off the bench. It was the sixth time he’s scored in double figures in the first nine games.

Wisconsin shot 43.5% on 3-pointers, just the third time this year the team has topped 40%. The 10 3-pointers were also a season best.

Michigan State was powered by 22 points from Tyson Walker, while AJ Hoggard had 14 points and seven assists.

Wisconsin has now won its first two games of a brutal three-game stretch that started with No. 3 Marquette last weekend and concludes with a trip to No. 1 Arizona on Saturday.