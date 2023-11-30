Temple & Heilprin: Transfer portal primer, Overreaction or No, Championship Week picks | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Zach and Jesse were back at Monk’s in Sun Prairie to give a transfer portal primer, including biggest needs, whether Wisconsin’s starting quarterback is on the roster and the number of guys that will leave. They also play some Overreaction or No, discuss the tough three-game stretch facing the basketball team, some volleyball talk and then finish with their Championship Week picks.