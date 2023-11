Wisconsin-Minnesota recap, Badgers response in final 2 weeks, Braelon Allen’s future | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin gets the Axe back with a 28-14 win. Zach and Jesse recap the game, including the offensive line dominating, Braelon Allen performance, guys playing through injuries, defense responding after a slow start and more. They also hit on whether Allen played his final game, the uncertainty at QB moving forward and all of your Twitter questions.