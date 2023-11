The Camp: Wisconsin-Nebraska recap, gutsy effort from Braelon Allen, Badgers are bowl eligible | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin roared back from a 14-0 deficit to beat Nebraska 24-17 in overtime. The guys talk about the Badgers overcoming another slow start, key plays in the win, Braelon Allen’s performance in his likely last home game, Tanner Mordecai delivering in the clutch and they answer your Twitter questions.