The Camp: Luke Fickell going through it, a team airing of grievances and Michael Roeske commits | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Zach and Jesse are back to discuss Luke Fickell calling this year tougher than his first year at Cincinnati, what players were saying about a team meeting where grievances were shared, whether Fickell is re-thinking his decision to move to an Air Raid style of offense, Wisconsin gets a commit from in-state OL Michael Roeske and more.