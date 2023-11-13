Wisconsin men’s and women’s hockey teams both ranked No. 1 | In In Badgers | By By Associated Press

Wisconsin just might be a hockey school once again.

When the new USCHO.com poll was released Monday, the men’s and women’s teams were each ranked No. 1 in the country.

Madison’s a hockey town. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5G8haAuKEl — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) November 13, 2023

It’s the first time the Wisconsin men have been No. 1 since 2006. The 9-1 Badgers moved up two spots despite not playing this past weekend. They have won six-straight games against ranked teams, including wins over then-No. 4 Michigan and then-No. 1 Minnesota. Mike Hastings’ club will hit the road this weekend to face No. 11 Michigan State.

The women, meanwhile, remained at No. 1 after also not playing last weekend. The Badgers are still unbeaten at 12-0 and will head to No. 4 Ohio State this weekend. It’s a matchup of the last two NCAA champions.

The men received 32 of a possible 50 first-place votes, with North Dakota earning the second-most with nine. Mark Johnson’s team earned 17 of the 20 first-place votes, while the Buckeyes got the other three.