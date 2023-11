The Camp: Badgers hit a new low, Hunter Wohler says this isn’t what he came to Wisconsin for, your Twitter questions | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin found a new low Saturday, losing 24-10 to Northwestern. Zach and Jesse discuss Hunter Wohler’s strong comments after the game, where the program finds itself 10 games into Luke Fickell’s tenure, what the rest of the season could hold and your Twitter questions.