Temple & Heilprin: Is there a Badgers version of Craig Counsell, season predictions for basketball, Week 11 picks | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Zach and Jesse were at Monk’s in Sun Prairie once again for Temple and Heilprin. The guys discuss whether there is a Badgers version of what Craig Counsell did, preview Northwestern, play some Sold or Not Sold for Wisconsin basketball and give their Week 11 picks.