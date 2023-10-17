Badgers: New starting quarterback Braedyn Locke meets with the media | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

For an eighth time since 2014, Wisconsin has been forced to call on its No. 2 quarterback to help it wins games. Whether due to injury (2015, 2018, 2020, 2021), a coach wanting to use multiple players (2016), the No. 1 guy entering the transfer portal (2022) or just the starter under performing (2014), the Badgers have sent out their backup in pressure-packed games quite a bit in the last decade.

That was the case again Saturday against Iowa when starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai suffered a broken hand late in the second quarter, sending redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke into the fire against one of the better defenses in the country. The results were mixed at best, with the Mississippi State transfer leading a couple drives that ended with field goals, while also turning it over twice and getting sacked in the end zone for a safety. But, now with Mordecai on the shelf infinitely, Wisconsin will once again hand the keys of the offense to a backup when the Badgers go to Illinois on Saturday.

The Texas native met with the media for the first time on Tuesday afternoon. Here is everything he had to say:

(note: Some questions were edited for length and clarity)

Question: Every quarterback prepares like they will be the starter. Has anything changed in that respect for you now that you know you’ll be out there?

“I would say there’s definitely a little bit different level of pressure, but at the same time a level of comfort because like you said, you have all week to prepare, you know the situation that you’re going to be thrust into, you know what is going to be asked of you to where last week was kind of on the fly.

“But to your point, every single week you want to prepare like you’re the starter, you want to know what’s going on, be involved in the game plan. You want to play the game from the sideline when you’re out there. So the mentality from a study standpoint really isn’t changed. However, you understand when you’re at practice, and just all throughout the week, that this team is depending on you to perform well on Saturday.”

Question: What was it like to get thrown into Saturday’s game when Tanner got hurt

“I’m not gonna say it was easy by any means. It was just kind of a reaction deal. I saw him get hit. I didn’t know that he was in that much pain and I didn’t know the circumstances. So when he was saying, ‘I can’t throw,’ I was, okay, here we go. So there’s just kind of a reaction. There’s not much you can do or say in those moments. You just got to try to go out there and execute the next play.”

Question: What were your nerves like on Saturday being that it was your first big time college experience?

“No doubt. My nerves were going a little bit, but I think you just have to focus, play-to-play and try to execute what’s called, try to find ways to put the team in position to score points, and then ultimately win the game. I know we didn’t do that, but that’s always got to be the mentality, no matter the situation, no matter who’s in the game or whatever the case may be.”

Question: What did you learn about the speed of the college game and what you have to be able to provide to the offense?

“Situational, the negative plays, taking taking sacks, not being able to hold on to the ball, the turnovers really killed us. I mean, we were in position to win the game, or at least within striking distance for the entire 60 minutes, right until the very end. So, just learning kind of how those plays mean so much in the college game. And then obviously, it is faster. Decisions have to be quick, quick trigger, the ball has got to come out, you don’t have time to sit back there. Again, certainly not against Iowa, but not against any teams that you play in this conference.”

Question: Your teammates, your coaches, when they talk about you the first thing that they talked about is your work ethic. Where does that come from? Was that always kind of part of your game, always studying the hardest that type of thing? Or is that something you kind of learned with time?

Locke: “I would say it’s kind of just part of who I’ve always been. I take a lot of pride in being a smart player and knowing where to go with the ball. My mind has always been my advantage on the on the field. I think I’ve said that before. But yeah, that’s kind of just my MO and that’s one thing that I’m extremely prideful about. I take it very seriously each week, whether I’m the starter, the backup, whatever the case may be.”

LISTEN: Braedyn Locke meets with the media in advance of his first career start against Illinois

Question: I know this goes back to your high school days, but do you remember much from your last start?

Locke: “Yeah, last game and we lost in the second round of the playoffs. It was obviously quite a while ago. (Actually) it wasn’t too long ago, two years ago.”

Question: You were obviously a key part of that team, put up big numbers, but what lessons do you take from high school that maybe can help you now?

Locke: “In high school I was blessed to be around a lot of really good players and really good coaches. I think we play at an extremely high level in Texas. Is it the college game? Absolutely not. But the principles of the game and making good decisions and managing the game and being a leader, all those things. Those always apply at the next level. It’s just on the bigger scale, and you have to do it at a higher level.”

Question: How comfortable are you with the chemistry that you’ve built with your wide receivers here?

Locke: “I feel very confident, very comfortable with those guys. We have really good players. I can’t wait to be out there with them. And that’s something that we built way before the season started at all. It all started when we got here in January through spring ball and the summer. We worked all summer with those guys. I have no doubt in my mind that we’re going to go out there and play well on Saturday.”

Question: Is there any piece of advice that Tanner has given you heading into this week?

Locke: “He’s right there every step of the way, extremely helpful in my development. Tanner and I have become pretty close friends through this deal. And so even before the injury, me and him would talk and bounce ideas off of each other. He’d let me know what he sees. I let him know what I see. Nothing is really changing with that dynamic there. It’s just kind of on the flip side.

Question: There were a lot of expectations for the offense coming into the year. Obviously, you just started getting reps in the game, but is there anything you can pinpoint as to why it hasn’t clicked?

Locke: “Not necessarily anything I can pinpoint and I’m not going to put anything on one certain position group or anything like that. It’s a collective team game every single time we go out there. If one guy is not doing their job, and that’s going to hurt the outcome, then we’ve got to find a way to just put it all together. We’ve seen glimpses of it at times. But we have to go out there and find a way to play a complete football game. That’s the emphasis in every single room. That’s what we’re going to try to do on Saturday.”

Question: What appealed to you about coming to Wisconsin last January? Was it wanting to run the Air Raid?

Locke: “Well, the Air Raid is all I’ve ever known, so that was certainly one thing. Certainly familiarity with (offensive coordinator) Coach (Phil) Longo, me and him have had a good relationship for a very long time going back to my junior year in high school. I was very close to going to North Carolina. And who wouldn’t want to be at a university like this place? I know it’s a long way from home, but to play in a premier conference and be at a premier school that is certainly a high level academic program here. There are no negatives to being here.”

Question: So what was the impression Longo made on you? So what was the impression to Phil made on you?

Locke: “Well, recruiting me in high school, I just really liked that he was always super honest. There are a lot of people out there that are going to kind of bluff you on things and tell you what you want to hear. He was very honest, he’s very upfront, and we kind of just meshed from the get go about talking football and things like that.”

Question: Is it a challenge not to put too much pressure on yourself in this role? Like, you’ve got to make a big play here, you’ve got to do something, because you’re being asked to do a little bit more.

Locke: “Every play has its own life. You just want to go out there and you want to do your job, depending on what the play call is, and what the defense does. That’s the mentality that I take every single day. So, I think, yes, there is pressure and yes, I want to win, and yes I want to play well. I want to put these guys on my back and take charge of this thing. But at the same time I’ve just got to focus on doing my job, play in and play out and getting the ball in the end zone.”

Question: You don’t see too many families with two Division 1 quarterbacks like you and your brother (UW commit Landyn Locke). Was your dad a player?

Locke: “That’s funny. My my dad played center in high school. That’s the extent of that. But, it’s an awesome situation. Getting to see my brother do his thing in high school is very, very cool. And I’m looking forward to sharing the room with him here in a couple years. We’re extremely blessed to be in this situation.”

Question: Did your dad raise you to be a quarterback?

Locke: “I wouldn’t say that. Me and my brother kind of had a ball in our hands since day one. Some of my youngest memories are just having a ball in my hands and flipping it around. That’s kind of, I think, where everything started.”

Question: You have a reputation as a film junkie. What does your weekly prep look like in the film room?

Locke: “It’s kind of similar to the way that the coach does it with us as well. But early in the week, you’re watching a lot of cut-ups, formation cut-ups, this is what they do to 2-by-2s, what they do with 3-by-1s, these are their tendencies. Then, as you work throughout the week, you get into more situational, so third down, red zone, goal line, stuff like short yardage, stuff like that. That’s kind of how our practices go, so as we go through the week, we get into more situational football. So that kind of formulates my film watching schedule, if you want to call it that. Then one thing that I always do, what I’ve kind of done since high school, is the night before the game I always watch an explosive play cut-up (of the opposing team), just to kind of feel good for yourself. Even as the backup I’ve been doing that, so that’s kind of been my like, I guess, good luck charm since high school.”

Question: Will your parents be at the game?

Locke” Yeah, fortunately for me, my parents they come to every game. It’s a long trip. It’s a lot of travel for them, but they’re extremely dedicated and it’s been awesome to have them here when we can.”

Question: What about your brother?

Locke: “Again, fortunate my brother is on a bye week, so he will be there. So I’m excited about that.”