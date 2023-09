Temple & Heilprin: Wisconsin center Tanor Bortolini joins the show | In In Badgers | By By Associated Press

Zach and Jesse are live from Monk’s in Sun Prairie. They are joined by Badgers center Tanor Bortolini to talk about what the bye week has been like, where he might be playing after Jake Renfro returns, ask him some Overreaction or No questions, discuss his NFL future and they make their Week 5 picks.