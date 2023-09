Temple and Heilprin: Previewing Wisconsin-Purdue, how fans view the start of the Luke Fickell era, Week 4 picks | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

We were back at Monk’s Bar and Grill in Sun Prairie for Temple and Heilprin talking about Wisconsin’s trip to Purdue, how fans are viewing the first three weeks of the Luke Fickell era and we make our Week 4 picks.