Wisconsin’s basketball schedule is set

Wisconsin’s 2023-24 basketball schedule is officially complete.

The Big Ten finally announced its full slate of games Tuesday morning, including the 20 conference games that the Badgers will play.

We've got a B1G-time schedule 👀📅🏀 The 2023-24 Big Ten schedule is set! Conference play tips off December 5. INFO | 📰 https://t.co/sWF4moADcA pic.twitter.com/uNt0KmjaTK — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) September 19, 2023

Already facing a challenging non-conference schedule that includes games against likely top-15 opponents in Tennessee, Marquette and Arizona, Wisconsin will open Big Ten play with a trip to East Lansing to face a likely top-10 Michigan State squad on Dec. 5. That will be preceded by hosting the Golden Eagles on Dec. 2 and followed by going to Tucson to take on the Wildcats on Dec. 9.

The Badgers get two more non-conference games before diving back into the conference with back-to-back home games against Iowa and Nebraska to start January. Other highlights include the Spartans visiting the Kohl Center on Jan. 26, defending Big Ten champion Purdue coming to Madison on Feb. 4, facing Illinois and Rutgers in the final two home games before going to West LaFayette on the last day of the regular season.

Times and where the games will air will be announced at a later date.

Check out the full schedule:

Nov. 1 – UW-STEVENS POINT (exhibition)

Nov. 6 – ARKANSAS STATE

Nov. 10 – TENNESSEE

Nov. 14 – at Providence

Nov. 17 – ROBERT MORRIS

Nov. 20 – vs. Virginia (Fort Meyers Tip-Off)

Nov. 22 – vs. SMU/West Virginia (Fort Meyers Tip-Off)

Nov. 27 – WESTERN ILLINOIS

Dec. 2 – MARQUETTE

Dec. 5 – at Michigan State

Dec. 9 – at Arizona

Dec. 14 – JACKSONVILLE STATE

Dec. 22 – CHICAGO STATE

Jan. 2 – IOWA

Jan. 6 – NEBRASKA

Jan. 10 – at Ohio State

Jan. 13 – NORTHWESTERN

Jan. 16 – at Penn State

Jan. 19 – INDIANA

Jan. 23 – at Minnesota

Jan. 26 – MICHIGAN STATE

Feb. 1 – at Nebraska

Feb. 4 – PURDUE

Feb. 7 – at Michigan

Feb. 10 – at Rutgers

Feb. 13 – OHIO STATE

Feb. 17 – at Iowa

Feb. 20 – MARYLAND

Feb. 27 – at Indiana

March 2 – ILLINOIS

March 7 – RUTGERS

March 10 – at Purdue