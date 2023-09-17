The Camp: Wisconsin-Georgia Southern recap, Braelon Allen, Badgers defense, Hunter Wohler | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin bounced back with a 35-14 win over Georgia Southern, but things aren’t all sunshine and rainbows. Zach and Jesse talk about another slow start, another strong third quarter, Braelon Allen’s ‘tough’ week, the consistent excellence of Hunter Wohler, whether the Badgers are ready for the Big Ten season and more.

Another slow start…what’s the issue? (1:37)

Braelon Allen’s ‘tough’ week (12:26)

Badgers defense gets TOs but gives up yards (21:00)

Tanner Mordecai using his legs (26:15)

More excellence from Hunter Wohler (31:42)

Your Twitter questions (34:18)