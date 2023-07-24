The Camp: 1993 Wisconsin Badgers – Steve Malchow | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Part three of our series on the 1993 Wisconsin Badgers focuses on former Sports Information Director Steve Malchow. He delves into what it was like trying to promote a program that had little excitement around it, handling the increased attention in 1993, how they dealt with the aftermath of the Michigan game, making the trip to Tokyo in the season finale and his interaction with Barry Alvarez in the locker room after the Rose Bowl.

* Just how bad was it in 1990? (2:58)

* Promoting the program early on (9:37)

* Aftermath of Michigan (16:19)

* Doing a telecast in Tokyo (24:30)

* The Tall Texan (35:57)