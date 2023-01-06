Kenney & Heilprin: “National Championships?,” Presser Takeaways, Portal Updates, Coaching Staff News | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach are live at Monk’s in Sun Prairie talking about new Wisconsin DC Mike Tressel saying National Championships are the ceiling for Wisconsin, takeaways from Phil Longo & Tressel’s press conferences, some big news in the portal for the Badgers, Minnesota’s coaching staff getting decimated, Deacon Hill transferring to Iowa, Monday’s National Title and more