Packers: 5 players questionable, 4 players out for Thursday night against Detroit

By Zach Heilprin

It’s going to be wait-and-see on a number of key players for Green Bay in Thursday night’s matchup with Detroit.

The Packers put out their final injury report of the week Wednesday and it featured five players listed as questionable. It included running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), right tackle Zach Tom (knee), cornerback Jaire Alexander (back) and cornerback Carrington Valentine (bicep).

Tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) and safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring) are all listed as out for the game.

Green Bay’s practice report for Wednesday, which likely came from a practice that was not full speed, listed Jones, Watson, Tom, Alexander and Valentine as limited participants. Watson has yet to play this season, but told reporters on Tuesday the plan was for him to go this week. Multiple players said they also expected Jones to return after missing the last two games. Tom and Valentine were injured in the win over New Orleans, while Alexander missed the game.

Rasheed Walker will likely get the start at left tackle again for Bakhtiari, while Royce Newman is the presumed starter at left guard for Jenkins. Isaiah McDuffie replaced Campbell against the Saints and figures to be in the lineup against the Lions.

Kick on Thursday is slated for 7:15 p.m.