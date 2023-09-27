Bucks acquire 7-time All-Star Damian Lillard in 3-team trade | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has made a huge move to bolster its chances for a second NBA title in the Giannis Antetokounmpo era.

The Bucks have agreed to a trade that will send 7-time All-Star Damian Lillard from Portland to Milwaukee in a three-team deal that will see guard Jrue Holiday head to the Trailblazers and guard Grayson Allen to Phoenix.

The Bucks are sending to Portland their 2029 first-round pick and draft swaps in 2028 and 2030, sources said. https://t.co/Nu5jIiKB0Q — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2023

ESPN was the first to report the deal.

The casuals won’t be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be … and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned Excited for my next chapter! @Bucks 🎟️ — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 27, 2023

The 33-year-old Lillard arrives after spending the first 11 years of his career with the Trailblazers where he was a 7-time All-NBA pick, including a first-team pick in 2018. For his career, the 6-foot Lillard averaged 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He was limited to 58 games last season as Portland missed the playoffs, but he went off for a career-high 32.2 points per game, while posting 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

The move is a significant one in not only what Lillard brings to Milwaukee but also what it took to get him. Holiday was a huge piece of the Bucks run to the 2021 NBA title and is among the best defensive guards in the league. Allen started 70 games last year for Milwaukee and was one of its best 3-point shooters at 39.9-percent. The draft capital the team spent is also a huge part of the deal.

Milwaukee is slated to open training camp Oct. 8.