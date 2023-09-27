Brewers snap 3-game losing streak, beat St. Louis 3-2

Milwaukee snapped its three-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 3-2 win over St. Louis.

The Brewers trailed 2-0 in the sixth when an error from the Cardinals on a double by Tyrone Taylor gave the team its first run. Rowdy Tellez would follow with an RBI to tie the game, before Taylor gave the Crew the lead in the seventh with another double.

Milwaukee’s bullpen made it hold up, including a scoreless ninth from Devin Williams, who earned his 38th save on the year. Joel Payamps got the win with a spotless seventh inning to improve to 7-5 on the year.

Wade Miley went five innings for Milwaukee, allowing just one run on six hits and striking out two. He dropped his ERA to 3.14 on the season.

Taylor went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a run scored, while Brian Anderson also had a pair of hits and scored once.

Milwaukee and St. Louis will close out the series Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m.