Packers 2024 schedule features tough 3-week stretch against 49ers, Dolphins and Lions

The holiday known as the NFL’s schedule release day is upon us. The league unveiled its full season slate Wednesday night. However, in what has become a tradition, most of the schedule, including Green Bay’s, was known before it actually got officially released.

Here is what stands out about what the Packers are facing in 2024:

Green Bay, as was announced last month, will open the year in Brazil against the Eagles on Friday, Sept. 6. It will be a night game, with kick coming at 7:15 p.m. Green Bay will be the away team that night.

The home opener will come the following week against Indianapolis at Lambeau Field in the first of nine regular season games in Green Bay. Some other home highlights include a visit from Detroit in Week 9 on a Sunday afternoon with kick at 3:25 p.m.

The most notable stretch of the season begins in Week 12 when the defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers come to town for another national TV game on Nov. 24 that will start at 3:25 p.m. That’s followed by a pair of Thursday night games — one at home on Thanksgiving against Miami and another a week later on the road at Detroit. All three of those teams made the playoffs last year, with the 49ers and Lions meeting in the NFC title game.

After that stretch, the Packers will play two more primetime games at Seattle on Dec. 15 (Sunday Night Football0 and at home against New Orleans on Dec. 23 (Monday Night Football).

The season closes, like it did in 2023, with a Week 17 matchup in Minnesota and a Week 18 clash with Chicago in Green Bay.