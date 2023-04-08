St. Louis snaps Milwaukee’s 6-game winning streak

Milwaukee’s winning streak is done at six, as St. Louis earned a 6-0 win on Saturday at American Family Field.

The Cardinals did their damage early, scoring all six runs in the first three innings of the game off of Eric Lauer. The lefty gave up two in the first and four in the third, including a pair of two-run homers. He made it just one more inning before being pulled. He took the loss to even his record at 1-1.

Milwaukee’s bats were silent for much of the game, managing just five hits on the day. Only three came against starter Jordan Montgomery, who went seven innings and struck out nine on his way to getting his second win on the season.

The teams will finish out the weekend series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.