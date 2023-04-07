Woodruff stars as Brewers beat Flaherty, Cardinals 4-0 | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on Friday night for their sixth straight win.

Willy Adames hit a solo homer for Milwaukee, and rookie Garrett Mitchell collected two more hits. Christian Yelich had a run-scoring groundout.

Woodruff (1-0) struck out four and walked two in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander improved to 9-1 in his last 20 starts dating to last season.

After Woodruff departed, five Milwaukee reliever combined for 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball. Matt Bush got three outs before Bryse Wilson retired the side in order in the ninth.

St. Louis right-hander Jack Flaherty (1-1) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings. He walked six and struck out three in his 100th big league start.

Milwaukee jumped in front with two runs in the third. Rowdy Tellez drove in Yelich with a sacrifice fly, and Mitchell added an RBI single.

The Brewers had a chance for more, but Brice Turang bounced to third with the bases loaded.

Adames connected in the seventh, making it 4-0 with a drive to right-center against Jordan Hicks. It was Adames’ first homer of the season.