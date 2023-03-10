Mark Murphy gives first public indication of how Packers want the Aaron Rodgers’ situation to play out | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers have been largely silent as the saga around quarterback Aaron Rodgers kicked into high gear in the last week. That changed Friday afternoon at the WIAA girls basketball tournament, which is being held at the Resch Center across the street from Lambeau Field.

Team president/CEO Mark Murphy was on the telecast during one of the afternoon games and the topic turned to the four-time MVP. Murphy confirmed the Packers gave Rodgers permission to speak with the New York Jets about a potential trade, something that happened when team officials visited him in California earlier in the week. Murphy said if Rodgers were to request a trade, they would honor it.

“It’s about finding what he wants, and what we want,” Murphy said, according to WBAY’s Dave Schroeder. “And hopefully it can be a win-win.”

"He will be in our hall of fame. We will bring him back and retire his number. But this is just one of the things that you go through as a team. We want to try to achieve something that is good for both Aaron and us." — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 10, 2023

It has seemed like a foregone conclusion that Rodgers would not be back in Green Bay, especially with what appear to be clear signals the Packers are ready to move on with Jordan Love as their starter. Murphy essentially confirmed that when asked about the potential for Rodgers to return.

“Yeah, I mean unless things don’t work out the way we want them, yeah, we would,” Murphy said of welcoming Rodgers back. “He is obviously a great player.”

Murphy said the hope is that a resolution will come prior to free agency, which starts March 15.