Wisconsin women headed to Frozen Four

The Wisconsin women’s hockey team is headed to its 14th Frozen Four following a 4-2 win over Colgate on Saturday afternoon.

The Badgers pulled the upset over the third-seeded Raiders by dominating play for much of the game, outshooting Colgate 35-15, with their foul goals being tied for the second-most the Raiders had given up in a game this year.

Nicole LaMantia got the scoring started in the first, beating the goalie 7:01 in the game. After Colgate tied things up early in the second, the Badgers scored the next three to put the game out of reach. Casey O’Brien got the first, Vivian Jungels put in the second and Laila Edwards added the last one.

LaMantia and O’Brien assisted on two of the goals, while Britta Curl and Cami Kronish were also credited with an assist.

Kronish got the win by stopping 13 of the Raiders 15 shots.

The Badgers will now head to Duluth on Friday night to face second-seeded Minnesota in the national semifinal. The Gophers earned their spot there with a 3-0 win over Minnesota-Duluth. Wisconsin went 3-0-1 in the regular season against their rivals, but fell 4-2 in the WCHA Final FaceOff earlier this month.

The winner will move on to face either No. 1 Ohio State or No. 5 Northeastern in the championship next Sunday.